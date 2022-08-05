Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Third Quarter 2022 Results

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO Financial Group will announce its third quarter 2022 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on August 30, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET.

Investor Community Conference Call

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode:

- via telephone at 1-800-898-3989 or 416-406-0743 (Toronto area), Passcode: 2522858#

- via the Internet at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results (h ttps://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3613639-1&h=1025363443&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout %2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo. com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results)





Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Conference Call Rebroadcast A rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, September 30th, 2022 by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 2979715#

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results until November 30, 2022



Internet:

www.bmo.com



Twitter: @BMOmedia



For News Media Enquiries: Jeff Roman, Toronto, jeff.roman @ bmo.com (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Christine Viau, Toronto, Christine.viau @ bmo.com, (416) 867-6956; Bill Anderson, Toronto, bill2.anderson @ bmo.com, (416) 867-7834