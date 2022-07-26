Menarini Silicon Biosystems and DIESSE announced strategic partnership to distribute CHORUS TRIO in North America

Chicago (ots/PRNewswire) - The commercial agreement to promote and sell CHORUS TRIO immunometric assay solutions in the U.S. Market was announced jointly by the two companies during the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in Chicago.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems Inc, a US company part of the Menarini Group and DIESSE Diagnostica Senese Società Benefit S.p.A., a company with over 40 years of experience in the world of laboratory diagnostics, announced today at the American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo that they have entered into a commercial agreement for the exclusive distribution of the CHORUS TRIO immunometric assay system in the United States of America.

The cutting-edge CHORUS line, which includes a compact instrument and consumables for immunometric assay and is developed and manufactured in Italy by DIESSE, will be distributed throughout the United States of America by Menarini Silicon Biosystems Inc, through their dedicated team of sales and marketing experts.

Ease of use, quality of analytical results in mono-test format and reliability, all make CHORUS line the ideal solution for performing small series diagnostic tests while ensuring maximum flexibility in organizing the clinical laboratory's workflow.

"I am glad that Menarini Silicon Biosystems Inc. will distribute CHORUS in the USA" announced Massimiliano Boggetti CEO of DIESSE. "Thanks to the mono-test format, which allows operational efficiency and no waste, even in the case of small test volumes, CHORUS will offer analytical quality, operational reliability and efficiency to POLs (Physician Office Laboratories) and other diagnostic laboratories. With the broadest range of immunometric mono-test panels, CHORUS TRIO also features technological innovation and Italian design" he added.

This single parametric system for immunometric assay contains all the reagents necessary to perform the assay and requires minimal manual operation while allowing for simultaneous testing. It can easily adapt to the needs of any clinical analysis laboratory.

"We are very happy to start a partnership with DIESSE" said Fabio Piazzalunga, President and CEO of Menarini Silicon Bisosystems Inc. "With this agreement, we are expanding further our activity in the USA, adding immunoassays to our product portfolio". This is in line with our strategy - initiated in Europe and other geographies - to bring solutions for laboratory decentralization. DIESSE CHORUS line is a great choice to make testing easy, immediate and accurate when lab automation is not an option. Our goal is to bring this smart platform to the US market and leverage our established competencies for the benefits of healthcare professionals and patients throughout the country".

The alliance between Menarini Silicon Biosystems Inc. and DIESSE Diagnostica Senese Società Benefit S.p.A. is now making it even more possible to bring effective solutions to American diagnostic laboratories and thereby confirms the importance of the synergy between the two companies.

About Menarini Silicon Biosystems Inc

Menarini Silicon Biosystems offers unique rare cell technologies and solutions that provide clinicians and clinical researchers with access to unparalleled data on rare cells and their molecular characterization.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems Inc, based in Huntingdon Valley, PA., U.S., is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Menarini Group, a multinational pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics company headquartered in Florence, Italy, with more than 17,000 employees in 140 countries.

About DIESSE Diagnostica Senese S.p.A.

DIESSE Diagnostica Senese Società Benefit S.p.A.is an Italian company that produces integrated and entirely in-house in-vitro diagnostic systems. Its headquarters are based in Siena. Since its foundation in 1980, the company has developed, produced and marketed innovative diagnostic systems, mainly in the field of immunodiagnostics and automatic ESR (Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate) measurement.

The company has a global presence in over 100 countries, three production sites and a research centre where the design and implementation of tests and new automated diagnostic detection tools meet Italian design and cutting-edge technology, making Diesse synonymous with "Diagnostics Evolution".

