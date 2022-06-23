TXOne Networks wins SC Awards Europe 2022 for ‘Best Endpoint Security’ and ‘Best Regulatory Compliance Tools & Solutions’ (FOTO)

Taipei, Taiwan (ots) - Industrial customers can safeguard critical infrastructures with TXOne Networks‘ award-winning cybersecurity solutions

TXOne Networks, a global leader in ICS and industrial IoT (IIoT) security, is proud to announce that it has taken home two prizes from the prestigious SC Awards Europe 2022, which are run by key cybersecurity publishing house SC Media. TXOne’s Stellar series was named ‘Best Endpoint Security’, while their Trend Micro Portable Security 3 Pro was awarded ‘Best Regulatory Compliance Tools and Solutions’. The SC Awards Europe recognizes and reward products and services that continue to stand out from the crowd, exceeding customer expectations to help defeat imminent threats and cyber-security attacks.

“We are very pleased to have won recognition in these two categories despite the strong competition. We would first like to thank SC Media’s specialists for this recognition. Above all, we owe this success to our highly qualified employees and partners as well as to the ongoing dialogue with and trust of our customers,” said Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks. He continues: “TXOne Networks provides practical cybersecurity solutions to safeguard and accelerate the progress of automation and data exchange in the industrial world. By maximizing ICS protection, we keep the business and its operations running even when there is a potential incident.”

TXOne Networks‘ Stellar Series

Industrial clients can secure legacy assets with StellarEnforce, secure modernized assets with StellarProtect, and can control and manage both on a single pane of glass through the centralized StellarOne management console. StellarEnforce has long safeguarded the fixed-use assets of organizations in high-security verticals including banking and medical, but modernized assets present different security challenges because of their high degree of flexibility and ability to handle complex tasks. Based in this expertise, TXOne developed StellarProtect, which efficiently secures modernized assets with machine learning and the ability to recognize and protect legitimate OT/ICS applications while still keeping maximum resources available.

Trend Micro Portable Security 3 Pro

Insider threats have been a huge risk for OT operations since the rise of the computer virus. TXOne Networks’ Trend Micro Portable Security 3 was already widely adopted by industry leaders in transportation, pharmaceuticals, and other industry verticals when OT leaders wanted more reliably conduct secure file transfers within work facilities. The answer of TXOne Networks‘ engineers is the secure transporter, Trend Micro Portable Security 3 Pro, which now includes 64GB of AES-256 encrypted storage to ensure files transmitted in various facilities can be confirmed clean and secure.

According to the SC Awards judges, the decisive factor for the award to Trend Micro Portable Security 3 was that, as an air-gapped tool, it offers great value not just in terms of operational technology (OT) but also for other complex or disparate systems. For the Stellar series, the judges remarked that they selected it based on its ability to support customers‘ security needs for legacy devices while also providing a path for integrating modernized technologies.

Find more information about the award winners at: https://www.scawardseurope.com/winners-2022

Find more information on TXOne Networks’ Stellar series here: https://www.txone.com/products/endpoint-protection/

Find more information on TXOne Networks’ Trend Micro Portable Security 3 Pro here: https://www.txone.com/products/security-inspection/

Imagery to this press release can be found at: https://www.gcpr.de/presseraum/txone-networks/

About TXOne Networks



TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments through the OT zero trust methodology. At TXOne Networks, we work together with both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices in a real-time defense-in-depth manner. www.txone.com

