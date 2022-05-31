CEU lädt zur Buchpräsentation: Holding Together: The Hijacking of Rights in America and How to Reclaim Them for Everyone von J.Shattuck

Autor John Shattuck im Gespräch mit Rektorin Shalin Randeria am 2. Juni 2022 um 14:00 an der Central Europen University in Wien und im Live Stream

Wien (OTS) - "Holding Together" is about the promise of rights as a source of identity, the struggle to realize rights by countless Americans to whom the promise has been denied or not fulfilled, the hijacking of rights by politicians who seek power by dividing and polarizing, and the way forward in which rights can bring citizens together instead of tearing them apart. Co-authored with Sushma Raman and Mathias Risse, Holding Together is a road map for an American rights revival, with insights vital for every democracy.

Thursday, June 2, 2 p.m.–3 p.m. CET at CEU Vienna campus, Quellenstrasse 51, 1100

Live stream link: https://youtu.be/kV1tHf7s4r0 ,

To attend, in person or online, please register at https://events.ceu.edu/node/11098

John Shattuck served as President and Rector of Central European University from 2009 to 2016. He is Professor of Practice at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and Senior Fellow at the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy at Harvard. Shattuck's distinguished career spans higher education, international diplomacy, foreign policy and human rights -- including service as U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic and as Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor under President Clinton. Named in his honor, The Shattuck Center at CEU carries forward John Shattuck's lifelong dedication to human rights and civil liberties. Its work is made possible through the support of a group of friends and colleagues of Mr. Shattuck. This occasion will celebrate the Center's impact and mark the launch of its new focus on human rights and social justice.

Speakers: John Shattuck / Shalini Randeria / Martin Kahanec

The event is organized in partnership with the Review of Democracy (RevDem), a dynamic online journal of the CEU Democracy Institute dedicated to the reinvigoration, survival and prosperity of democracies worldwide.

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

CEU PU - Central European University

Mag. Michaela C. Topolnik, MA / Senior External Relations Manager/

+43 676 886 49216 / topolnikm @ ceu.edu, www.ceu.edu