Teleios Capital Partners: Letter to the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Teleios Capital Partners LLC, which has been a major shareholder in Aareal Bank AG for almost three years, with a disclosed shareholding of 6.3%, has today sent a public letter to the company's Supervisory Board.

The letter can be found here: https://www.teleioscapital.com/documents/2022-02-10-Teleios-Letter-to-the-Board-of-Aareal.pdf

