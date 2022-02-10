Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
  • E-Mails
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

Teleios Capital Partners: Letter to the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Teleios Capital Partners LLC, which has been a major shareholder in Aareal Bank AG for almost three years, with a disclosed shareholding of 6.3%, has today sent a public letter to the company's Supervisory Board.

The letter can be found here: https://www.teleioscapital.com/documents/2022-02-10-Teleios-Letter-to-the-Board-of-Aareal.pdf

For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: teleioscapital@greenbrookpr.com, +44 (0)207-952-2000

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EUN0021

FPÖ OÖ: Aviso - Freitag, ...

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: