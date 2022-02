Kramer enriches its end-to-end solutions for Enterprise and Education applications with the new Kramer Collaboration Devices

Kramer Electronics Ltd. is pleased to announce the release of its new Kramer Collaboration Devices, the latest addition to its end-to-end Pro AV solutions for Enterprise and Education applications. The new product line, which includes advanced cameras, a communication bar and a speakerphone, offers outstanding AV quality, flexibility and simplicity.

Kramer’s complete solutions for Enterprise meeting spaces, schools and universities meet customers’ needs for complete, integrated solutions from a single, trusted partner that provides certified solutions, market-leading warranties and end-to-end support, all under one roof. Offering simple setup and seamless use, it is agnostic to all UC applications, and supports multiple conferencing platforms.

Kramer Collaboration Devices are designed for varied spaces from small huddle rooms up to large boardrooms, classrooms and auditoriums. They ensure all participants, whether in the room or connecting remotely, consistently enjoy superb interactions, with an immersive audio and video experience. With Kramer Collaboration Devices, all participants can see and be seen as well as hear and be heard clearly – enabling meaningful and effective collaboration.

An integral part of Kramer end-to-end solutions for Enterprise and Education applications, Kramer Collaboration Devices are fast and simple to deploy. They can easily be combined with Kramer's in-room A/V signal management and control products for a complete collaborative, hybrid experience.

“With workplace norms and needs changing across business and education markets, our end-to-end solutions are building the foundation for truly inclusive hybrid interaction spaces,” says Gilad Yron, Kramer’s CEO. “The addition of the new line of Kramer Collaboration Devices is the latest step towards this vision, helping ensure engaging experiences for all participants and successfully bridging the gap between in-person and remote interactions.”

The new Kramer Collaboration Devices product line includes:

K-Speak – A compact speakerphone with 360° omnidirectional audio pickup that enhances the audio experience for everyone. Perfect for any room size where additional audio coverage is needed.

K-Bar –An all-in-one video and audio communication bar that allows participants to quickly start collaborating. Ideal for small to mid-sized spaces where an all-in-one device saves space and cable clutter.

K-180Mini – A smart, 4K wall-mount panoramic camera with integrated microphone, that captures clear video across a full 180° field of view. Designed for small rooms and huddle rooms.

K-CamHD – A professional HD PTZ camera for versatile video capture that ensures a clear view of all meeting attendees, with special attention wherever needed. Ideal for varied spaces and use cases, ranging from medium sized rooms up to board rooms, classrooms and auditoriums.

K-Cam4K –An ultra-HD PTZ camera for premium-clarity video in large spaces that puts every meeting in sharp focus, with crystal-clear, ultra-high-definition video capture. Supports the most advanced and challenging setups in large meeting rooms and educational spaces.

