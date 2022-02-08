Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its First Quarter 2022 Results

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO Financial Group will announce its first quarter 2022 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on March 1, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 5:30 a.m. ET.

Investor Community Conference Call

Time: 7:15 a.m. ET

The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode:

- via telephone at 1-800-806-5484 or 416-340-2217 (Toronto area), Passcode: 7747527#

- via the Internet at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results (h ttps://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3435835-1&h=436571328&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout% 2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.c om%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results)





Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Conference Call Rebroadcast A rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, April 1, 2022 by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 2658478#.

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results until June 1, 2022.

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal @ bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Christine Viau, Toronto, Christine.viau @ bmo.com, (416) 867-6956; Bill Anderson, Toronto, bill2.anderson @ bmo.com, (416) 867-7834; Internet: www.bmo.com, Twitter: @BMOmedia