Adaptive Shield Joins Cloud Security Alliance to Raise Awareness Around Critical SaaS Risks

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Adaptive Shield , the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, today announced that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) , the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

The threat landscape for SaaS security is vast as businesses rely on a multitude of SaaS apps. While these apps include built-in security features, the responsibility to continuously monitor misconfigurations falls to the company. Adaptive Shield's SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solution provides clear visibility into a business's entire SaaS stack. It then proactively sends detailed alerts when it identifies misconfigurations and misappropriated user privileges to enable quick remediations of all potential risks.

"Any discussion about cloud and security is incomplete if it doesn't include the growing role of SaaS apps and the security challenges that accompany these investments," said Maor Bin, Co-Founder and CEO of Adaptive Shield. "We are so excited to join the Cloud Security Alliance. Working together, we will be able to generate greater awareness around the latest security threats and specifically those resulting from misconfigurations in SaaS applications and how to best eliminate them."

"The Cloud Security Alliance is committed to helping businesses realize the full benefits of the cloud by elevating global awareness around the steps companies must take to secure these environments. One area where we see a growing need for education are SaaS applications," said Jim Reavis, co-founder, and CEO of the Cloud Security Alliance. "As a leading SaaS authority, we welcome Adaptive Shield to the community and know that organizations will benefit from their unique insights around SaaS configuration challenges and the steps business must take to secure their environment."

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events, and products. CSA's activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

About Adaptive Shield

Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, enables security teams to locate and fix configuration weaknesses quickly in their SaaS environment, ensuring compliance with company and industry standards. Founded by Maor Bin and Jony Shlomoff, Adaptive Shield works with many Fortune 500 enterprises to help them gain control over their SaaS threat landscape. For more information, visit us at www.adaptive-shield.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

