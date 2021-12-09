EANS-News: Change in Investor Relations at Wienerberger

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Information

Vienna - Elisabeth Falkner, who has supported Wienerberger in its dialog with capital market stakeholders as Head of Investor Relations since February of this year, is leaving the company by mutual agreement.

Elisabeth Falkner, who joined Wienerberger in 2019, has made in these demanding times a significant contribution in the Wienerberger Group's capital market communications. We express our appreciation and the company's thanks to Elisabeth Falkner for her commitment and achievements and wish her all the best for the future, both personally and professionally.

Wienerberger Group

The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 197 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of EUR 3.4 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 566 million in 2020.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Wienerberger AG

Wienerbergerplatz 1

A-1100 Wien

phone: +43 1 60 192-0

FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159

mail: office @ wienerberger.com

WWW: www.wienerberger.com

ISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0

indexes: ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/594/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak @ wienerberger.com

Investor Relations

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor @ wienerberger.com