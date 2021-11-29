EANS-Adhoc: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S envisages the issue of a subordinated bond (hybrid bond)

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

AT&S envisages the issue of a subordinated bond (hybrid bond)

Financing

29.11.2021

Leoben - Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN OR INTO OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY BE UNLAWFUL.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft envisages the issue of a deeply subordinated bond with an indefinite term and an early redemption option by the issuer after five years (hybrid bond). Details of the issue such as the total nominal value, issue price and coupon would be determined based on the respective applicable market conditions at the time of the execution. A three-digit million issue volume up to benchmark size would be expected. The company has retained various financial and legal advisers and the Supervisory Board today has given its approval in principle. The execution of a potential issue particularly depends on given market conditions and final board consents and could still take place in the fiscal year 2021/22 (hence, until 31 March 2022). The issue would be directed exclusively to institutional investors, a retail offer would not take place.

The potential proceeds of the issue should support the strategic investment program as the basis for the planned, long-term profitable growth. Furthermore, the potential proceeds are intended to strengthen AT&S's capital base and to optimize the balance sheet structure via an IFRS equity instrument. Furthermore, it is intended to use parts of the potential proceeds of the issue for a repurchase offer to the holders of the hybrid bond issued in 2017.

Legal Notice/Disclaimer:

This announcement neither constitutes nor forms part of any prospectus nor an offering or solicitation or invitation of any offer to tender or to buy any securities of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft; neither does it constitute a financial analysis nor advice or a recommendation regarding any financial instruments.

In line with foreign securities laws, particularly the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), securities have not been registered and will not be registered with foreign securities authorities and in particular may not be offered or sold in the United States of America ("USA") without registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This announcement may not be disseminated in and/or within the USA, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or dissemination may be unlawful and may not be distributed or forwarded to publications that are widely available in the USA. There will be no public offer of securities in the USA.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13

A-8700 Leoben

phone: 03842 200-0

FAX:

mail: ir @ ats.net

WWW: www.ats.net

ISIN: AT0000969985

indexes: WBI, ATX GP, ATX, VÖNIX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/18136/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Press Contact:

Gerald Reischl, Director Communications & Public Relations

Tel: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; g.reischl @ ats.net

Investor Relations Contact

Philipp Gebhardt, Director Investor Relations

Tel: +43 3842 200 2274; Mobile +43 664 7800 2274; p.gebhardt @ ats.net

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

Fabriksgasse 13

8700 Leoben / Austria

www.ats.net