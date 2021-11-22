EANS-News: Palfinger AG / Expansion in the Rhine-Ruhr Region

Bergheim - PALFINGER signed the contract for the acquisition of TSK Kran und Wechselsysteme GmbH and TSR Lacktechnik GmbH on November 19, 2021. Participation in its long-standing partner in Duisburg strengthens the company's position in northwestern Germany and in the "three country corner".

TSK Kran und Wechselsysteme GmbH has been an important and valuable partner in the northwest of Germany for more than 20 years and holds a significant market share in the Ruhr area. TSK enjoys an excellent reputation, especially in sales and service. At the beginning of 2022, the world's leading manufacturer of innovative crane and lifting solutions will take over the Duisburg-based company.

Central Sales and Service Location

For PALFINGER, joining TSK means strengthening its presence in the German market. For TSK, the takeover ensures its continued existence in full, with all its employees. Following complete integration into the PALFINGER Group, the Duisburg site will be expanded to become the central sales and service location in the region. Matthias Köppen will manage the Duisburg subsidiary.

More Customer Proximity

"Participating in our long-standing partner is an important step towards providing our customers in the Rhein-Ruhr region and "the three country corner" with even more intensive and comprehensive support and emphasizes the importance of the German market - in line with our brand promise: 'Creating value together'," explains PALFINGER CEO Andreas Klauser.

ABOUT PALFINGER AG

The international mechanical engineering firm of PALFINGER is the global leader for innovative crane and lifting solutions. With more than 12,000 employees, 34 manufacturing sites and a worldwide network of dealerships and maintenance centers at over 5,000 locations, PALFINGER is always close to the customer.

As the leader in its engineering field, the company aims to ensure its partners' business success in the long term by providing solutions and products that remain economically and ecologically viable in the future. Its broad product and model portfolio allows PALFINGER to take digitalization and the deployment of artificial intelligence to new levels.

As a global company with strong roots in its home region, PALFINGER is convinced that thinking and acting in the interests of sustainability play a vital role in successful business operations. This is why the company assumes social, ecological and economic responsibility along the entire value chain.

PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999 and in 2020 achieved revenue of EUR 1.53 billion.

