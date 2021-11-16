EANS-News: Wienerberger fulfills conditions for the acquisition of Meridian Brick

* Purchase agreements under antitrust law successfully implemented

The Wienerberger Group, leading supplier of building materials and infrastructure solutions, acquired the US manufacturer Meridian Brick at the beginning of October. Wienerberger thus continued its growth in the North American market.

The confirmation by the antitrust authorities was subject to the condition that Wienerberger agrees to the divestment of three production sites and thirteen sales offices. With the sale to competitor US Brick, which was completed on November 15, Wienerberger has met its obligations and thus fully complied with all conditions.

The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 197 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of EUR 3.4 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 566 million in 2020.

