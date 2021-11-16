EANS-News: Wienerberger Sustainability Report Wins ASRA Award Once More

Vienna

Wienerberger Sustainability Program 2023 contains ambitious goals focusing on decarbonization, circular economy and biodiversity

Award in the category "Large companies and organizations"

Fifth ASRA Award in a row confirms rigorous sustainability strategy

The Wienerberger Sustainability Report has won the renowned Austrian Sustainability Reporting Award (ASRA) for the fifth time in a row in the "Large Companies and organizations" category. This year, the consistent and transparent implementation of the Sustainability Strategy 2023 was honored. Each year, the ASRA is awarded to companies that live up to the highest standards of sustainable business management and provide a transparent account of their activities in their sustainability reports.

The Wienerberger Sustainability Report 2020 and the Sustainability Program 2023 it presented impressed with the consistent and transparent implementation of the sustainability strategy, and the focus on current topics such as decarbonization, circular economy and biodiversity.

Each year ASRA is awarded to Austrian companies who publish the best sustainability reports.

Within the framework of its Sustainability Program 2023, the Wienerberger Group again set ambitious targets in 2020 aimed at continuing its value-creating growth course in the years to come. Based on its commitment to sustainable growth, Wienerberger has defined strict ESG (environmental, social and governance) criteria as part of its corporate strategy and is thus assuming responsibility towards people and the natural environment.

Heimo Scheuch, Wienerberger CEO says, "In light of climate change it is essential that we reduce greenhouse gases throughout our entire value creation cycle and offer smart solutions for resource-efficient construction and renovation. As a company with worldwide operations, we are well aware of our responsibility and are therefore utterly committed to achieving our ambitious sustainability goals. We also want to make our contribution to the European Green Deal. Winning this award again is yet another impressive confirmation of our sustainable business strategy of creating value for the future and improving people's quality of life."

Sustainability Goals 2023: Decarbonization, Circular Economy and Biodiversity

Wienerberger acts proactively to master the global ecological, social and societal challenges. With the group-wide commitment to ambitious goals and with innovative products and systems, the company develops forward-looking solutions for decarbonization, the circular economy and biodiversity. Wienerberger has set itself the goal of cutting emissions by 15% by 2023 as compared to 2020 and to be climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. In future, all new Wienerberger products will be 100% reusable or recyclable. In addition, Wienerberger is continuously increasing the share of secondary raw materials and recycled substances used in production. In the plastic pipe sector, the current targets were achieved two years earlier than originally planned. Wienerberger makes every effort to preserve the natural environment and is implementing biodiversity programs throughout the Group for all production sites and clay pits.

Heimo Scheuch adds, "The loss of biodiversity over the past 40 years has been unprecedented and we are determined to counteract this development. Our product range for roofs and facades includes nesting boxes for birds and bats, and ceramic products can be fitted with insect hotels and nesting options for small mammals. With our Biodiversity Program, one of the mainstays of the Wienerberger Sustainability Program 2023, we actively contribute towards ensuring that future generations have the same opportunities as we have today."

The Wienerberger Sustainability Update 2021 is available for download as a PDF under https://www.wienerberger.com/en/sustainability.html

About the Austrian Sustainability Reporting Award (ASRA)

The ASRA Award is intended to promote sustainability reporting according to international standards in Austria and to draw attention to innovative reports. The Award is sponsored by the Chamber of Certified Public Accountants in cooperation with the Institute of Austrian Certified Public Accountants, the Ministry of Life, the Federal Environmental Agency, the Confederation of Austrian Industries and respACT (the Austrian business council for sustainable development) the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber and the Austrian Society for Environment and Technology.

Wienerberger Group

The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 197 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of EUR 3.4 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 566 million in 2020.

