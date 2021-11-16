EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Nine months 2021 Results and Dividend Update

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Information/Quarterly Report

16.11.2021

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -

Nine months 2021 Results and Dividend Update

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 16 November 2021, Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, "Atrium" or the "Group"), an owner and operator of shopping centres and residential for rent properties in Central Europe, reports its financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2021.

A more detailed announcement providing highlights of the period under review will be distributed and available, along with the Q3 Interim Financial Report 2021, on the Company's website, shortly after this announcement.

Key financial figures for the period

In EURm 9M 2021 9M 2020 CHANGE % / ppt Net rental income ("NRI") 99.5 106.5 (6.6%) NRI excluding straight lining 91.0 89.0 2.3% EPRA Like-for-Like NRI 83.0 87.0 (4.6%) EPRA Like-for-Like NRI excluding 76.9 72.3 6.4% straight lining EBITDA 83.0 91.9 (9.7%) Company adjusted EPRA earnings 40.0 56.3 (29.0%) Company adj. EPRA earnings excl. 31.7 38.7 (18.2%) straight line Operating margin (%) 92.5 90.0 2.5% Occupancy rate (%)* 92.2 92.3 (0.1%) Collection (%)** 94.0 - - EPRA NRV per share (in EUR)* 4.11 4.25 (0.14)

* As at 30/9/2021 and 31/12/2020 respectively

** Collection as of November 15, 2021

Dividend

* 2.6% of shareholders opted to receive scrip dividend in Q3 2021, resulting in an issuance of 225,883 shares and cash dividend payment of c. EUR26 million.

* In relation to the Q4 2021 dividend, we refer to the press releases published on 2 August 2021 and 18 October 2021. Additional information will be set out in a shareholder circular which is expected to be published by the Company in November 2021.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.aere.com or for analysts:

Molly Katz: mkatz @ aere.com

Press & shareholders:

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland / Claire Turvey / Andrew Davis: atrium @ fticonsulting.com [atrium @ fticonsulting.com]

About Atrium European Real Estate

Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 809,000 sqm and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals. In February 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify its portfolio by investing in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focus on Poland, where it already has secured over 650 units.

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Seaton Place 11-15

UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113

FAX:

mail: richard.sunderland @ fticonsulting.com

WWW: http://www.aere.com

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

indexes:

stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2915/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

For further information:

FTI Consulting Inc.:

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland

Claire Turvey

Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com