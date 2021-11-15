EANS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / RBI has reached an agreement on the sale of Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
No Keyword
15.11.2021
Vienna - Vienna, 15 November 2021. Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has reached an agreement on the disposal of 100 per cent of the shares of its Bulgarian subsidiary, Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD, to KBC Bank, a fully owned subsidiary of Belgium-based KBC Group NV.
The transaction is subject to a successful closing and regulatory approvals.
The total transaction consideration for Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD is EUR 1,015 million, which is expected to add approx. 90 basis points to RBI's CET1 ratio and will enable RBI to allocate additional capital to key markets and accelerate growth there. The final CET1 ratio impact will depend on RBI and Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD balance sheets at closing, which is expected by mid-2022.
Despite consistent profitability and the strength of RBI's business in Bulgaria, the decision to sell is primarily motivated by the possibility to reallocate capital in order to seize attractive growth opportunities and gain scale in RBI's key markets.
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 71707-2089
FAX: +43 1 71707-2138
mail: ir@rbinternational.com
WWW: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/5366/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43-1-71 707-2089
www.rbinternational.com