Essence SmartCare Wins CES 2022 Innovation Award for VitalOn Telehealth Platform

Herzliya, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - System Recognized for Comprehensive Remote Patient Monitoring Capabilities and Chronic Conditions Management Addressing Wide Range of Healthcare Needs

Essence SmartCare, a leader in IoT-based remote care solutions, part of Essence Group, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for the VitalOn comprehensive remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

VitalOn is a comprehensive remote patient monitoring platform for seniors and individuals living with chronic conditions. Combining telecare, telehealth and wellness capabilities into a single, connected platform that is always on, it provides round-the-clock monitoring for a wide range of aging-related issues and chronic conditions. The platform continuously monitors wellbeing parameters and vital signs from multiple health and monitoring devices to detect and alert in case of abnormal activity. It addresses conditions, including diabetes, hypertension and congestive heart failure without the need to rely on smartphone or tablet apps.

"VitalOn provides greater peace of mind to active seniors and their families by monitoring their vital health indications and connecting them directly to their care providers, both inside and outside of the home," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "We are honored to have been recognized by CES for providing a seamless, patient-centric solution that comprehensively monitors the health and general wellbeing of individuals without infringing on their daily lives."

The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2022.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022, the global stage for innovation, will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, giving global audiences access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and registration.

About Essence SmartCare

Essence SmartCare, part of the Essence Group, develops advanced health and care platforms for market-leading healthcare and senior care providers, enabling smart preventive care and emergency response so seniors can live life to the fullest -with total peace of mind. Partnering with Essence SmartCare helps position companies as progressive, forward-thinking and in touch with the need to enable elderly and vulnerable people to lead more independent and safer lives. For more information: www.essencesmartcare.com

