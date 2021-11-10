EANS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Dividend Announcement

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Raiffeisen Bank International AG, FN 122119 m, on 10 November 2021, it was resolved, in an amendment to the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting regarding the appropriation of the balance sheet profit, to distribute an additional dividend of EUR 0.75 per ordinary share entitled to the dividend (additional dividend 2020). The company is not entitled to any dividends from its own shares.

The payment of the additional dividend 2020 in the amount of EUR 0.75 per ordinary share entitled to the dividend shall be made less the statutory capital gains tax of 27.5 % on 17 November 2021 by crediting the account-holding banks.

The ex-dividend date for the 2020 dividend on the Vienna Stock Exchange is 15 November, the record date for dividends is 16 November 2021.

Vienna, November 2021

The Management Board

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

