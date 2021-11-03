EANS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Outlook updated / Consolidated profit of over one billion Euro

03.11.2021

Vienna -

Net interest income up 9% quarter-on-quarter driven by volume growth and higher key rates

Net fee and commission income up 8% quarter-on-quarter to EUR 538 million

Cost income ratio at 52.1% in Q3 while general administrative expenses (up 3% quarter-on-quarter) reflect first time consolidation of Equa bank and integration cost

Year to date provisioning ratio at 0.21%

Consolidated profit improved 76% year-on-year to EUR 1,055 million

Loans to customers up 11% (excluding Equa bank 9%) year-to-date

CET1 ratio at 13.2% (fully loaded), including year to date result and Equa bank impact

Moody's rating upgrade to A2 from A3

Extraordinary general meeting scheduled for 10 November to vote on proposed additional dividend of EUR 0.75 per share

Income Statement in 1-9/2021 1-9/2020 Q3/2021 Q2/2021 EUR million Net interest 2,445 2,476 875 804 income Net fee and commission 1,470 1,272 538 499 income Net trading income and fair 29 95 (3) 27 value result General administrative (2,185) (2,136) (758) (735) expenses Operating 1,912 1,870 697 647 result Other result (121) (210) (47) (37) Governmental measures and (187) (244) (26) (31) compulsory contributions Impairment losses on (152) (497) (42) (31) financial assets Profit before 1,452 920 582 549 tax Profit after 1,155 679 481 430 tax Consolidated 1,055 599 443 396 profit

Balance Sheet in EUR 30/09/2021 31/12/2020 million Loans to customers 100,659 90,671 Deposits from customers 114,651 102,112 Total assets 190,610 165,959 Total risk-weighted 88,862 78,864 assets (RWA)

Key ratios 30/09/2021 31/12/2020 NPE ratio 1.6% 1.9% NPE coverage ratio 62.2% 61.5% CET1 ratio (fully loaded, 13.2% 13.6% incl. result) Total capital ratio (fully loaded, incl. 17.7% 18.4% result)

Key ratios 1-9/2021 1-9/2020 Q3/2021 Q2/2021 Net interest margin (average 1.96% 2.21% 1.99% 1.92% interest- bearing assets) Cost/income 53.3% 53.3% 52.1% 53.2% ratio Provisioning ratio (average 0.21% 0.72% 0.17% 0.11% loans to customers) Consolidated return on 11.1% 6.4% 14.3% 12.7% equity Earnings per 3.00 1.66 1.28 1.13 share in EUR

Outlook

We now expect loan growth of around 11 per cent (excluding Equa bank) for 2021.

The provisioning ratio for 2022 is expected to be around 40 basis points.

We remain committed to a cost/income ratio of around 55 per cent.

We expect the consolidated return on equity to improve further in 2022, and we target 11 per cent in the medium term.

We confirm our CET 1 ratio target of around 13 per cent for the medium term.

Based on this target we intend to distribute between 20 and 50 per cent of consolidated profit

