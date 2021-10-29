CDPQ Infra, a subsidiary of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, is publishing a notice to the market for one of the biggest public transit projects in North America

Montréal (ots/PRNewswire) - CDPQ Infra, a subsidiary of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, recently published a notice to the market for its Réseau express métropolitain de l'Est (REM de l'Est) project, which is currently at the consultation and detailed planning stage and whose construction work is expected to begin in 2023. CDPQ Infra is responsible for the planning, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects in Québec and abroad.

A first phase under construction - 67 km and 26 stations

Launched in 2015, CDPQ Infra is currently carrying out the first phase of a mega infrastructure project, the Réseau express métropolitain (REM), which represents the largest public transit project in Quebec in over 50 years. The REM is a 67-kilometre light metro system spread across the greater Montreal area with 26 stations, which will double the size of the city's current metro system. Construction of the project began in 2018 and the first commissioning is scheduled for next year, only four years after the construction has begun.

A notice to the market for the second phase - 32 km and 23 stations

While the REM project is underway, the notice to the market for the second phase, the REM de l'Est, is launched now to allow the market to be properly prepared for the several steps of the procurement process of this large-scale project. The REM de l'Est is an integrated, fully automated electric light metro public transit project, with 32 km of track and 23 new stations planned, which aimed at creating new, fast, efficient connections between downtown Montréal and residents of neighbourhoods in the east and north-east of the city. This project, announced in December 2020, is still at the detailed planning stage: several major steps remain to be completed. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023 with first commissioning expected in 2029.

The notice to the market is addressed to any party interested in carrying out the project and can be consulted here. Since detailed planning of the project is still under way, the information contained in the notice is intended as a guide. The purpose of the information is to enable interested parties to gain a general idea of the REM de l'Est project, which will continue to evolve as modifications and improvements under development are integrated.

A four-lot tender process

The project procurement process will lead to the signature of major contracts, which could include:

A contract for the services of an upstream operator, followed by an operation and maintenance contract for the project's infrastructures and assets. A supply contract for the rolling stock and related systems. A design and construction contract for a tunnel. A design and construction contract for civil engineering and elevated work.

The governance and requirements of the procurement process will comply with industry best practices and with CDPQ Infra's procurement policies in order to guarantee fair, transparent and impartial dealings with all interested parties.

ABOUT CDPQ INFRA

CDPQ Infra is a subsidiary of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, responsible for the planning, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects in Québec and abroad. CDPQ Infra is one of the few organizations in the world with the financial capacity and technical expertise required to carry out public transit infrastructure megaprojects. Both in Québec and internationally, the full strength of CDPQ Infra's expertise is applied to creating new connections and building projects that are well thought out and sustainable. These social projects are planned and executed for the benefit of communities. To learn more about CDPQ Infra, REM, REM de l'Est or other projects, visit cdpqinfra.com or follow our projects on Twitter @CDPQInfra.

Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau, Advisor, Media Relations, Cell.: 438 881-1884, media @ cdpqinfra.com; Céliane Dorval, Assitant Director, Communications & Media Relations, Cell.: 438 356-4531, cdorval @ cdpqinfra.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673358/REM_de_l_Est_Carte_reseau_EN_Photo1.jpg