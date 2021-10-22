EANS-DD: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Traditio-Privatstiftung (FN 173080 f) (legal person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Mag. Georg Kapsch

function: Chief executive officer

issuer information:

name: Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PD3SI453KAW989

information about deal:

ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9

description of the financial instrument: Share in DATAX HandelsgmbH with a nominal value of EUR 6,056.07 (approx. 16.67% of share capital) type: Purchase/ conditional transaction

date: 21.10.2021; UTC+02:00

market: Vienna

currency: Euro

price volume

n.a. n.a.

total volume: n.a.

total price: n.a.

average price: n.a.

explanation: Share in DATAX HandelsgmbH with a nominal value of EUR 6,056.07 (approximately 16.67% of the share capital), which his transferred from ALUK Privatstiftung to Traditio Privatstiftung in the course of a demerger. DATAX HandelsgmbH currently holds 8,227,831 Shares in Kapsch TrafficCom AG through its wholly-owned subsidiary KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH. A price for Kapsch TrafficCom AG was not determined as the subject matter of the transaction is the transfer of shares in Kapsch BusinessCom AG.

