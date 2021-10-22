EANS-DD: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Traditio-Privatstiftung (FN 173080 f) (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Mag. Georg Kapsch
function: Chief executive officer
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PD3SI453KAW989
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
description of the financial instrument: Share in DATAX HandelsgmbH with a nominal value of EUR 6,056.07 (approx. 16.67% of share capital) type: Purchase/ conditional transaction
date: 21.10.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna
currency: Euro
price volume
n.a. n.a.
total volume: n.a.
total price: n.a.
average price: n.a.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
explanation: Share in DATAX HandelsgmbH with a nominal value of EUR 6,056.07 (approximately 16.67% of the share capital), which his transferred from ALUK Privatstiftung to Traditio Privatstiftung in the course of a demerger. DATAX HandelsgmbH currently holds 8,227,831 Shares in Kapsch TrafficCom AG through its wholly-owned subsidiary KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH. A price for Kapsch TrafficCom AG was not determined as the subject matter of the transaction is the transfer of shares in Kapsch BusinessCom AG.
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
A-1120 Wien
phone: +43 50811 1122
FAX: +43 50811 99 1122
mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
WWW: www.kapsch.net/ktc
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/411/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Investorenkontakt:
Hans Lang
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
T +43 50 811 1122
IR.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net