EANS-DD: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Traditio-Privatstiftung (FN 173080 f) (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Mag. Georg Kapsch
function: Chief executive officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PD3SI453KAW989

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
description of the financial instrument: Share in DATAX HandelsgmbH with a nominal value of EUR 6,056.07 (approx. 16.67% of share capital) type: Purchase/ conditional transaction
date: 21.10.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna
currency: Euro

price volume
n.a. n.a.

total volume: n.a.
total price: n.a.
average price: n.a.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: Share in DATAX HandelsgmbH with a nominal value of EUR 6,056.07 (approximately 16.67% of the share capital), which his transferred from ALUK Privatstiftung to Traditio Privatstiftung in the course of a demerger. DATAX HandelsgmbH currently holds 8,227,831 Shares in Kapsch TrafficCom AG through its wholly-owned subsidiary KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH. A price for Kapsch TrafficCom AG was not determined as the subject matter of the transaction is the transfer of shares in Kapsch BusinessCom AG.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
A-1120 Wien
phone: +43 50811 1122
FAX: +43 50811 99 1122
mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
WWW: www.kapsch.net/ktc
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

