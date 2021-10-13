EANS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / RBI: Extraordinary General Meeting on 10 November 2021 / Proposed dividend of EUR 0.75 per share

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

No Keyword

13.10.2021

Vienna - 13 October 2021. The Management Board of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) will call for an Extraordinary General Meeting on 10 November 2021 in order to propose an additional dividend payment of EUR 0.75/share for the financial year 2020, following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to not extend its recommendation on dividend restrictions.

In line with the ECB's recommendation to restrict dividend distributions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the originally proposed dividend for the financial year 2019 was not distributed. RBI continued to deduct EUR 1.00/share from regulatory capital (equal to the originally proposed 2019 dividend) to make an additional distribution once the ECB's recommendation was lifted. Accordingly, the proposed additional dividend would have a positive impact on RBI's CET1 ratio.

The proposed motion reflects RBI's ambition to deliver strong loan growth, gain scale in key markets and participate in CEE banking sector consolidation.

Provided that the Extraordinary General Meeting agrees with the proposed dividend resolution, the dividend would be distributed on 17 November 2021. The ex-dividend date would be on 15 November 2021.

