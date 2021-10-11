Fresenius Kabi at ESPEN Virtual Congress 2021: EuroPN Study will provide new clinical data on critical care nutrition

Bad Homburg, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Real-world-data on the medical nutrition practice in Intensive Care Units (ICU) for critically ill patients is limited so far. To close this knowledge gap, Fresenius Kabi started EuroPN Study in 2019 in eleven European countries with around 100 participating hospitals[1]. At this year's congress of the European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (ESPEN), experts discussed the study's set up and implementation in a virtual symposium[2] on September 10, 2021, chaired by Prof. Mette Berger, Switzerland, and Prof. Michael Hiesmayr, Austria.

Does nutrition influence clinical outcome and prognosis?

The ESPEN guidelines for ICU patients[2] recommend a progressive increase in calorie and protein intake during the acute phase of critical illness, avoiding under and overfeeding. An important question in this context is, first to learn how medical nutrition therapy (MNT) is practiced across European ICU's and, secondly, if there is an association with MNT with clinical outcomes in critically ill patients in Europe.

Following this background, the primary objective of the EuroPN Study is to characterize the current use of clinical nutrition for critically ill adult patients in Europe and to assess nutritional balance, including calorie and protein balance. Secondary and tertiary study objectives were to investigate the association between nutrition and clinical outcomes, including time to weaning from invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV), overall survival time (OS), and mobility status.

The EuroPN: a large-scale European study

The EuroPN is a multinational, exploratory, non-interventional longitudinal cohort study whichstarted in 2019 and has so far examined data from approximately 1200 critically ill patients who required intensive care for at least five consecutive days and maximum 20 days. There are around 100 hospitals in 11 European countries participating. These are: Czech Republic, France, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Poland, Italy, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Austria. The study is one of the central projects of the "United for Clinical Nutrition" initiative, which Fresenius Kabi founded in 2014, to overcome hospital malnutrition around the world.

The study results are expected to be published within the next months. Further information for the media will follow.

Fresenius Kabi is a global healthcare company that specializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. The company's products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. Fresenius Kabi's product portfolio comprises a comprehensive range of I.V. generic drugs, infusion therapies and clinical nutrition products as well as the devices for administering these products. In the field of biosimilars, Fresenius Kabi focuses on autoimmune diseases and oncology. In 2019, the first biosimilar product by Fresenius Kabi was launched. Within transfusion medicine and cell therapies, Fresenius Kabi offers products for collection of blood components and extracorporeal therapies.

With its corporate philosophy of "caring for life," the company is committed to putting essential medicines and technologies in the hands of people who help patients and finding the best answers to the challenges they face.

Fresenius Kabi employs around 40,500 people worldwide. In 2020, the company reported sales of around EUR7.0 billion. Fresenius Kabi AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA healthcare group.

For more information, please visit www.fresenius-kabi.com.

1. Hiesmayr M, Csomos A, Dams K, et al. Protocol for a prospective cohort study on the use of clinical nutrition and assessment of long-term clinical and functional outcomes in critically ill adult patients, Clinical Nutrition ESPEN.

2. Virtual Symposium by Fresenius Kabi at ESPEN virtual congress 2021: "New Clinical Data on Critical Care Nutrition (EuroPN Study) & Outlook on Future Research," 10 September 2021.

