EANS-News: Wienerberger successfully completes acquisition of Meridian Brick in North America

Largest acquisition by Wienerberger within the last 15 years

Wienerberger now leading supplier of facade solutions in North America

Strong value-creating transaction with significant synergy potential

The Wienerberger Group, the world's leading supplier of building materials and infrastructure solutions, announces the successful closing of the largest acquisition within the last 15 years: Approval by the competent US anti-trust authority was granted on October 6 and the transactions in the USA and Canada for the acquisition of Meridian Brick were closed at the same time. The relevant antitrust authority, the U.S. Department of Justice, has granted its approval for the transaction subject to conditions that will be completely fulfilled by Wienerberger. With this acquisition, Wienerberger marks a milestone and positions itself as the market leader for innovative and sustainable facade solutions on the North American market.

Meridian Brick: A leading US company with a strong market position in Canada

With over 1,100 employees and producing more than 1.1 billion bricks annually, the Georgia-based company Meridian Brick is the largest producer of facade solutions in the U.S. in terms of capacity and has a strong market position also in Canada. Meridian is a leading supplier in important regions, including Texas and the southeastern USA, as well as Ontario, the largest sales market for bricks in Canada. The product portfolio includes innovative building envelope systems for residential and commercial applications, including renovation. In the future, the Wienerberger Group will thus benefit even more from the strong demand in the areas of new construction and renovation and will also improve its market position in highly attractive metropolitan regions in North America. The acquisition of Meridian Brick doubles Wienerberger's North American business revenues to over $800 million.

On Tuesday, Octocber 12 at 2:00 p.m., an investor call with Wienerberger CEO Heimo Scheuch and CFO Gerhard Hanke will take place, which can be accessed via the following link: https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors.html

Wienerberger Group

The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 197 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of EUR 3.4 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 566 million in 2020.

