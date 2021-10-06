EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / First residential acquisitions secure 650 units in Poland for €53 million

Atrium's first residential acquisitions secure 650 units in Poland for EUR53 million

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 6 October 2021, Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/ Euronext: ATRS), (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Atrium Group" or the "Group"), a leading owner and operator of shopping centres and residential for rent properties in Central Europe, announces that it has signed its first two residential transactions, totalling around 650 residential units, located in Warsaw and Krakow in Poland, for EUR53 million in aggregate. Atrium will invest further into the properties in order to achieve the highest sustainability standards and a BREEAM certification.

Both transactions are expected to be completed no later than the first half of 2022, with all apartments operational by the end of 2022. The acquisitions form part of the diversification strategy which targets the creation of a portfolio of approximately 5,000 residential for rent units by the end of 2025.

For Further information:

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis: scatrium @ fticonsulting.com [atrium @ fticonsulting.com]

About Atrium European Real Estate

Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and residential for rent apartments in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 809,000 sqm and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals. In February 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify its portfolio by investing in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focus on Warsaw and with this announcement will own over 650 units c. 80% in Warsaw.

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

