EANS-Other capital market information: Wienerberger AG / Acquisition and/or sale of treasury shares according to art. 119 para. 9 Stock Exchange Act

Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of completion related to the sale of 2,500,000 treasury shares

Publication on the resale of treasury shares pursuant to section 7 para 1 and 2 of the Austrian Publication Regulation 2018 and the termination of the resale pursuant to section 7 para 4 of the Austrian Publication Regulation 2018

On 31 August 2021, Wienerberger AG published the decision of the Managing Board to resell treasury shares by means of an accelerated private placement (publication of inside information, publication pursuant to section 4 para 2 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018). Wienerberger AG had published the corresponding intention and the resale program (section 5 para 1 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018) on 23 July 2021. A report on the exclusion of purchase rights (subscription rights) of existing shareholders had been published by Wienerberger AG also on 23 July 2021.

Wienerberger AG informs that the sale of 2,500,000 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG, representing approximately 2.2% of the share capital of Wienerberger AG, was carried out on the basis of the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting of 5 May 2020, the Managing Board resolutions as of 21 July 2021, 31 August 2021 and further 31 August 2021, as well as the Supervisory Board resolution of 10 August 2021 outside of a stock exchange by means of an accelerated bookbuilding, subject to the exclusion of purchase rights (subscription rights) of existing shareholders, pursuant to the following parameters:

Date: 31 August 2021 (settlement: 3 September 2021)

Number of treasury shares sold: 2,500,000 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG (thereof on-exchange: 0 shares; thereof off-exchange: 2,500,000 shares)

Percentage of share capital : approximately 2.2% of the share capital

Highest/lowest realized price listed per share in EUR: 32.50/32.50

Weighted average price per share sold in EUR: 32.50

Total value of shares sold in EUR: 81,250,000

In view of the sale of the 2,500,000 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG, the total maximum number of treasury shares under the resale program for treasury shares published by Wienerberger AG on 23 July 2021 has been sold. The resale program for treasury shares published by Wienerberger AG on 23 July 2021 is therefore closed as of the end of 3 September 2021 (Closing).

Notices:

This announcement is a mandatory announcement pursuant to section 7 para 1 and 2 of the Austrian Publication Regulation 2018 and section 7 para 4 of the Austrian Publication Regulation 2018.

This publication is not for publication or distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Australia, South Africa, Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this publication may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the treasury shares or possession or distribution of this publication in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required.

This publication does not constitute or form part of an offer for sale or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Japan or any other jurisdiction and the securities referred to herein have not been registered under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The treasury shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the securities laws of any State or any other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of, the Securities Act and in compliance with all applicable securities laws of any State or any other jurisdiction of the United States. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

This publication has been prepared solely for the purpose of complying with mandatory laws. The information set forth herein must not be distributed in any jurisdiction where such distribution is unlawful and any recipients are requested to inform themselves about and to observe such restrictions.

