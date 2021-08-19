EANS-Tip Announcement: Kommunalkredit Austria AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
The company Kommunalkredit Austria AG is declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 19.08.2021
Publication Location:
https://www.kommunalkredit.at/en/investor-relations/reports
issuer: Kommunalkredit Austria AG
Türkenstraße 9
A-1090 Wien
phone: +43 1 31631
FAX: +43 1 31631 105
mail: communication@kommunalkredit.at
WWW: www.kommunalkredit.at
ISIN: -
indexes:
stockmarkets: SIX Swiss Exchange, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien language: English
