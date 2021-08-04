EANS-DD: Wienerberger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wienerberger Mitarbeiterbeteiligungs-Privatstiftung, FN 502631p (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Gerhard Seban

function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Wienerberger AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000831706

description of the financial instrument: Share (Investment Share) type: disposition

date: 06.04.2019; UTC+02:00

market: Outside a trading venue

currency: Euro

price volume

EUR 20,3400030631755 63,724.72 shares

total volume: n/a

total price: n/a

average price: n/a

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: Sale (Wienerberger Mitarbeiterbeteiligungs-Privatstiftung administers the shares as a trustee). The transaction is connected to the performance of an employee participation program.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Wienerberger AG

Wienerbergerplatz 1

A-1100 Wien

phone: +43 1 60 192-0

FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159

mail: office @ wienerberger.com

WWW: www.wienerberger.com

ISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0

indexes: ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/594/aom