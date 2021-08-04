EANS-DD: Wienerberger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Wienerberger Mitarbeiterbeteiligungs-Privatstiftung, FN 502631p (legal person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Gerhard Seban
function: board member
issuer information:
name: Wienerberger AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000831706
description of the financial instrument: Share (Investment Share) type: disposition
date: 06.04.2019; UTC+02:00
market: Outside a trading venue
currency: Euro
price volume
EUR 20,3400030631755 63,724.72 shares
total volume: n/a
total price: n/a
average price: n/a
explanation: Sale (Wienerberger Mitarbeiterbeteiligungs-Privatstiftung administers the shares as a trustee). The transaction is connected to the performance of an employee participation program.
