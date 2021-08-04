Alle
EANS-DD: Wienerberger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wienerberger Mitarbeiterbeteiligungs-Privatstiftung, FN 502631p (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Gerhard Seban
function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Wienerberger AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000831706
description of the financial instrument: Share (Investment Share) type: disposition
date: 03.04.2020; UTC+02:00
market: Outside a trading venue
currency: Euro

price volume
EUR 16,3100005118 129,555.27 shares

total volume: n/a
total price: n/a
average price: n/a

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: Sale (Wienerberger Mitarbeiterbeteiligungs-Privatstiftung administers the shares as a trustee). The transaction is connected to the performance of an employee participation program.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
A-1100 Wien
phone: +43 1 60 192-0
FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159
mail: office@wienerberger.com
WWW: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

