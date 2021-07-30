EANS-Tip Announcement: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Raiffeisen Bank International AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

English:

Publication Date: 30.07.2021

Publication Location: http://qr022021.rbinternational.com

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

A-1030 Wien

phone: +43 1 71707-2089

FAX: +43 1 71707-2138

mail: ir @ rbinternational.com

WWW: www.rbinternational.com

ISIN: AT0000606306

indexes: ATX

stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/5366/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Elisabeth Klinger

Group Investor Relations

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

1030 Vienna, Austria

ir@rbinternational.com

phone +43 1 71 707 2089

www.rbinternational.com