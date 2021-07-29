EANS-Tip Announcement: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

ATIRUM INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT 30 JUNE 2021

The company Atrium European Real Estate Limited is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

English:

Publication Date: 29.07.2021

Publication Location:

http://go.ots.at/kjpZa5N7

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Seaton Place 11-15

UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113

FAX:

mail: richard.sunderland @ fticonsulting.com

WWW: http://www.aere.com

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

indexes:

stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2915/aom