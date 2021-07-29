EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Financial Results for the First Half 2021 and its intention to delist from Euronext Amsterdam

28.07.2021

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -

Atrium European Real Estate announces its Financial Results for the First Half 2021 and its intention to delist from Euronext Amsterdam - Vienna Stock Exchange listing unaffected

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 29 July 2021, Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Atrium Group" or the "Group"), a leading owner operator of shopping centres in Central Europe, announces (i) its results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 and (ii) its intention to apply for the delisting of the Company's shares from Euronext Amsterdam.

Key financial and Operational figures for the period

A more detailed announcement providing highlights of the period under review will be distributed and available, along with the half year 2021 Interim Financial Report, on the Company's website, shortly after this announcement.

In EURm 6M 2021 6M 2020 CHANGE % / ppt Net rental income ("NRI") 62.7 71.4 (12.2%) EPRA Like-for-Like NRI 52.6 58.8 (10.6%) EBITDA 51.9 61.6 (15.8%) Company adjusted EPRA earnings 25.7 37.2 (31.0%) Occupancy rate (%)* 92.2 92.3 - Operating margin (%) 90.2 90.0 - EPRA NRV per share (in EUR)* 4.15 4.25 (-10)

* As at 30/6/2021 and 31/12/2020 respectively

Intention to delist from Euronext Amsterdam

The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to apply for the delisting of the Company's shares (ISIN: JE00B3DCF752) from Euronext Amsterdam. The delisting application will be filed shortly.

Trading in the shares on the regulated market of Vienna Stock Exchange will not be affected by this measure and will continue unchanged. Further updates and information for shareholders, including in relation to timing, will follow once Euronext Amsterdam has resolved on the delisting application.

The rationale for the delisting is that the trading volumes recorded for Euronext Amsterdam are significantly lower than those recorded for the Vienna Stock Exchange. Therefore, the Board of Atrium has concluded that the benefits resulting from Atrium's listing on Euronext Amsterdam no longer justify the associated costs and administrative requirements.

About Atrium European Real Estate

Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 809,000 sqm and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals. In February 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify its portfolio by investing in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focus on Warsaw.

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

