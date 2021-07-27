EANS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG / Lenzing raises outlook for current financial year

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Earnings Forecast/Mid Year Results

27.07.2021

Lenzing - The Lenzing Group recorded a significantly improved development of its operating result in the first half of 2021. The preliminary EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) more than doubled year-on-year to EUR 217.8 mn (compared to EUR 95.6 mn in the first half of 2020).

The currently positive environment is still characterized by a high level of uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the continued limited visibility, the Managing Board of the Lenzing Group raises the outlook for the 2021 financial year.

Taking into account the above factors and due to the very positive development of the first half of the year, the Lenzing Group expects the EBITDA in 2021 to reach at least a level of EUR 360 mn.

The results of the Lenzing Group for the first half of 2021 will be published on Wednesday, August 04, 2021.

