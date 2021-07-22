EANS-Tip Announcement: Telekom Austria AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
The company Telekom Austria AG is declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 22.07.2021
Publication Location: https://www.a1.group/en/ir/interim-results
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Telekom Austria AG
Lassallestrasse 9
A-1020 Wien
phone: 004350664 47500
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@a1.group
WWW: www.a1.group
ISIN: AT0000720008
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2161/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Susanne Aglas-Reindl
Head of Investor Relations
Telekom Austria AG
Tel.: +43 (0) 50 664 66 39420
susanne.aglas-reindl@a1.group