EANS-DD: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Mag. Klaus Mader (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000946652

description of the financial instrument: shares

type: acquisition

date: 19.07.2021; UTC+02:00

market: Vienna Stock Exchange (XWBO)

currency: Euro

price volume

30.35 1 500

total volume: 1 500

total price: *

average price: *

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

