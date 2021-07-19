EANS-Adhoc: ANDRITZ increases earnings expectation for the full year 2021

19.07.2021

Graz - July 19, 2021. International technology Group ANDRITZ announces preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2021 due to positive development of its operational business in the past few months exceeding expectations.

On the basis of the preliminary figures available, ANDRITZ achieved revenue of approximately 1.5 billion euros and an EBITA of 125 MEUR in the second quarter of 2021.

On the basis of this favorable earnings development, ANDRITZ now expects - from today's perspective - a significant increase in the EBITA reported compared to the previous year and profitability (EBITA margin reported) of around 8% (EBITA margin reported in 2020: 5.9%). From today's perspective, no substantial extraordinary effects are expected for 2021.

Revenue for the full year 2021 is still expected to show a slight decline compared to the previous year.

In the previous financial guidance 2021 published on March 3, 2021, ANDRITZ assumed slightly lower revenue (due to the lower order intake in 2020) compared to last year (2020: 6,699.6 MEUR). The EBITA reported was expected to increase compared to 2020 (391.7 MEUR). The EBITA adjusted by extraordinary items was expected to be stable compared to the previous year (EBITA 2020 adjusted: 471.1 MEUR).

The final financial figures for the first half and second quarter of 2021 will be published on July 30, 2021 as planned.

Note: MEUR = million euros

ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/ liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 26,950 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

