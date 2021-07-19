EANS-Adhoc: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Correction to the ad hoc announcement of July 19, 2021, 11:57 a.m.
Earnings Forecast
19.07.2021
Ranshofen - In the ad hoc announcement of July 19, 2021, 11:57 a.m., the date of publication of the half-year figures was erroneously communicated as April 29, 2021. Correct reference should be made to July 29, 2021, the date of the publication of the half-year figures.
