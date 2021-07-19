EANS-Adhoc: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Correction to the ad hoc announcement of July 19, 2021, 11:57 a.m.

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Earnings Forecast

19.07.2021

Ranshofen - In the ad hoc announcement of July 19, 2021, 11:57 a.m., the date of publication of the half-year figures was erroneously communicated as April 29, 2021. Correct reference should be made to July 29, 2021, the date of the publication of the half-year figures.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG

Lamprechtshausenerstraße 61

A-5282 Ranshofen

phone: +43 7722 801 0

FAX: +43 7722 809 498

mail: investorrelations @ amag.at

WWW: www.amag-al4u.com

ISIN: AT00000AMAG3

indexes: ATX BI, WBI, VÖNIX, ATX GP

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/12432/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Investor relations contact

Christoph M. Gabriel

Head of Investor Relations

AMAG Austria Metall AG

Lamprechtshausenerstrasse 61

5282 Ranshofen, Austria

Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-3821

Email: investorrelations @ amag.at

Website: www.amag-al4u.com