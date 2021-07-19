EANS-Adhoc: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Increase in the earnings forecast 2021

19.07.2021

Ranshofen - AMAG Austria Metall AG increases its earnings forecast for the current financial year mainly due to ongoing positive market trends in the primary aluminium area (Metal division).

Considering the positive earnings development in the first half of 2021 and based on actual estimates for the second half year, the AMAG management board expects an EBITDA between EUR 155 and 175 million for the financial year 2021. The previous EBITDA range of EUR 125 to 140 million, which was announced as part of the reporting on the first quarter of 2021, is therefore clearly outnumbered.

With a revenue of EUR 595.1 million in the first half of 2021 (H1/2020: EUR 463.8 million) AMAG reached an EBITDA of EUR 93.6 million (H1/2020: EUR 59.3 million). The figures for the second quarter 2021 are preliminary. Further details on the first half year 2021 figures and on the improved outlook for the financial year 2021 will be given together with the publication of the financial report for the first half of the year on April 29, 2021.

