EANS-Adhoc: Österreichische Post AG / AUSTRIAN POST CONFIRMS TALKS OF ITS SUBSIDIARY BANK99 WITH ING CONCERNING THE PRIVAT CUSTOMER BUSINESS IN AUSTRIA
09.07.2021
Vienna, 9 July 2021 - Austrian Post confirms talks of its subsidiary bank99 with ING concerning the privat customer business in Austria.
