EANS-Adhoc: Österreichische Post AG / AUSTRIAN POST CONFIRMS TALKS OF ITS SUBSIDIARY BANK99 WITH ING CONCERNING THE PRIVAT CUSTOMER BUSINESS IN AUSTRIA

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

09.07.2021

Vienna, 9 July 2021 - Austrian Post confirms talks of its subsidiary bank99 with ING concerning the privat customer business in Austria.

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/2126/0/10756256/1/Press_Information_bank99_ING_09_07_2021.pdf

issuer: Österreichische Post AG
Rochusplatz 1
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 (0)57767-0
FAX:
mail: investor@post.at
WWW: www.post.at
ISIN: AT0000APOST4
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2209/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0001

