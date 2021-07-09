EANS-Adhoc: Österreichische Post AG / AUSTRIAN POST CONFIRMS TALKS OF ITS SUBSIDIARY BANK99 WITH ING CONCERNING THE PRIVAT CUSTOMER BUSINESS IN AUSTRIA

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

09.07.2021

Vienna, 9 July 2021 - Austrian Post confirms talks of its subsidiary bank99 with ING concerning the privat customer business in Austria.

