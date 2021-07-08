EANS-General Meeting: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Resolutions of the General Meeting

08.07.2021

Today's 27th Annual General Meeting of AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (AT&S), which was held virtually, adopted a dividend of EUR 0.39 per share for the financial year 2020/21. The ex-dividend day is 27 July 2021, the record day is 28 July 2021 and the dividend payment day is 29 July 2021.

Deloitte Audit Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH was appointed the statutory auditor of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2021/22.

In addition to repurchase shares in the Company and any related cancellation of shares, today's Annual General Meeting authorized the Supervisory Board to make amendments to the Articles of Association resulting from the cancellation of shares and to revoke the related resolution of the Annual General Meeting of July 4, 2019.

All other agenda items presented for resolution were also adopted by the shareholders represented at the Annual General Meeting.

For the voting results of the AT&S Annual General Meeting 2021 please visit www.ats.net [http://www.ats.net/].

