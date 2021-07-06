Almirall and MC2 Therapeutics announce completion of decentralized procedure in Europe for the topical treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis vulgaris in adults

Barcelona, Spain and Copenhagen, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - - The successful completion of a decentralized procedure is the final step before national marketing authorizations can be granted by the European countries

- MC2 Therapeutics has granted Almirall exclusive European rights to commercialize this topical treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis vulgaris in adults

Almirall S.A. (BME: ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health, and MC2 Therapeutics, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company developing a new standard within topical therapies for autoimmune and chronic inflammatory conditions, announced today the successful completion of a decentralized procedure in Europe for a topical treatment option (50 µg/g calcipotriol and 0.5 mg/g betamethasone as dipropionate) of mild to moderate psoriasis vulgaris in adults, including scalp psoriasis.

Earlier this year, MC2 Therapeutics granted Almirall exclusive European rights to commercialize the product, which was approved in the US by the FDA on July 2020 and is sold in that country under the trade name Wynzora® Cream.

"Our commitment to patients and to address unmet needs in skin diseases is reinforced today after the completion of the decentralized procedure. The topical treatment is the perfect addition to our growing psoriasis portfolio, which includes multiple treatment options that cover the whole spectrum of the disease. We are very happy that we will be able to offer it to European dermatologists and their patients," says Gianfranco Nazzi, CEO of Almirall.

"At MC2 Therapeutics we are very pleased with the outcome of the process and that years of dedicated efforts are now one step closer to bringing a new treatment option to European adult patients with mild to moderate psoriasis vulgaris," says Jesper J. Lange, CEO of MC2 Therapeutics.

About Psoriasis Vulgaris

Psoriasis is a common, non-contagious, chronic skin disease, with no clear cause or cure. The negative impact of psoriasis on people's lives can be immense as it affects the appearance of the skin with red, scaly plaques. Psoriasis affects people of all ages, and in all countries. The reported prevalence of psoriasis in Europe varies from 0.6% to 6.5% with an average of approximately 3% of the population, making psoriasis a serious global problem with more than 100 million individuals affected worldwide. The flares of psoriasis can be unpredictable and significant comorbidities are common, including arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease and depression.