EANS-DD: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Andreas Hämmerle (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PD3SI453KAW989
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: acquisition
date: 02.07.2021; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
14.70 165
14.70 405
14.72 2
14.82 41
14.76 80
14.70 20
14.80 454
14.80 600
14.74 600
14.72 33
14.78 100
14.72 100
total volume: 2,600
total price: 38,369.82
average price: 14.7576
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
