EANS-DD: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Andreas Hämmerle (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PD3SI453KAW989

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: acquisition

date: 02.07.2021; UTC+02:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

14.70 165

14.70 405

14.72 2

14.82 41

14.76 80

14.70 20

14.80 454

14.80 600

14.74 600

14.72 33

14.78 100

14.72 100

total volume: 2,600

total price: 38,369.82

average price: 14.7576

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2

A-1120 Wien

phone: +43 50811 1122

FAX: +43 50811 99 1122

mail: ir.kapschtraffic @ kapsch.net

WWW: www.kapschtraffic.com

ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/411/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Investor Contact:

Hans Lang

Investor Relations Officer

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria

T +43 50 811 1122

IR.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net