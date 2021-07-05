Alle
EANS-DD: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Andreas Hämmerle (natural person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

issuer information:

name: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PD3SI453KAW989

information about deal:

ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: acquisition
date: 02.07.2021; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro

price volume
14.70 165
14.70 405
14.72 2
14.82 41
14.76 80
14.70 20
14.80 454
14.80 600
14.74 600
14.72 33
14.78 100
14.72 100

total volume: 2,600
total price: 38,369.82
average price: 14.7576

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
A-1120 Wien
phone: +43 50811 1122
FAX: +43 50811 99 1122
mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
WWW: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Investor Contact:
Hans Lang
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
T +43 50 811 1122
IR.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0001

