EANS-General Meeting: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting

29.06.2021

AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft

Vienna, FN 99489 h

ISIN AT000AGRANA3

Dividend Announcement

The 34th Annual General Meeting of shareholders of our company on 29 June 2021 has resolved to pay the following dividend for the financial year ended 28 February 2021:

A dividend of EUR 0.85 per ordinary no-par value share on 62,488,976 participating ordinary shares, that is, a total dividend of EUR 53,115,630.

The shares of AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft will trade ex-dividend from Friday, 2 July 2021, in respect of the 2020|21 financial year. The record date for the dividend is Monday, 5 July 2021.

The dividend payment will be made from Tuesday, 6 July 2021, by credit entry by the custodian banks, only net of 27.5% statutory capital yield tax ("Kapitalertragsteuer" or KESt). Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Vienna, is acting as the principal paying agent.

Vienna, June 2021

The Management Board

