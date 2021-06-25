GH Research PLC Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Dublin (ots/PRNewswire) - GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States of 10,000,000 ordinary shares at an initial public offering price of $16 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $160 million. All of the ordinary shares are being offered by GH Research PLC. The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on June 25, 2021 under the ticker symbol "GHRS." The offering is expected to close on June 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, GH Research PLC has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,499,999 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Cowen and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity and JMP Securities are acting as lead managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities became effective on June 24, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus related to the offering can be obtained from any of the joint book-running managers for the offering: Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at PostSaleManualRequests @ broadridge.com; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus @ stifel.com. For the avoidance of doubt, such prospectus will not constitute a "prospectus" for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and will not have been reviewed by any competent authority in any European Union member state or the United Kingdom.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

In any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") this announcement and any offering are only addressed to and directed at persons who are "qualified investors" ("Qualified Investors") within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. In the United Kingdom, this announcement and any offering are only addressed to and directed at Qualified Investors (i) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, and (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons being referred to as "Relevant Persons").

This announcement must not be acted on or relied on (i) in the United Kingdom, by persons who are not Relevant Persons, and (ii) in any member state of the EEA, by persons who are not Qualified Investors. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to and will only be engaged with (i) in the United Kingdom, Relevant Persons, and (ii) in any member state of the EEA, Qualified Investors.

About GH Research PLC

GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC's initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to GH Research PLC's expectations regarding the commencement of trading of ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and the completion of the proposed securities offering. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "projects," "anticipates," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the proposed securities offering discussed above will be consummated on the terms described or at all. Completion of the proposed offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of GH Research PLC, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure of customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in GH Research PLC's filings with the SEC. GH Research PLC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

