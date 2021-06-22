Telmont reveals its environmental ambitions 'In Nomine Terrae' - in the name of Mother Nature

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Our champagne's excellence stems above all from our respect for nature

Champagne comes from the earth and is indebted to it. The more gratitude and respect we show the earth, the more it will clear a path to excellence in return. This virtuous circle is the defining feature of familial champagne house Telmont.

Since 1912, year the House was founded by Henri Lhôpital, on his land of Damery, near Epernay, Telmont has defended its vision of viticulture and the values it holds dear: loyalty, humility and courage. The House revels in its singularity, proclaimed by its motto: Nec Pluribus Impar, unlike any other. Upholding its legacy, Telmont took its first steps towards organic conversion and obtained, in 2017, its first certification for a portion of the vineyards of its estate.

Champagne Telmont is determined to pursue its ambition: carving an exemplary path towards a 100% organic house using production methods with reduced impact on its natural surroundings. Telmont has decided to act "in the name of Mother Nature," thus advocating for the preservation of nature's gifts, leaving its essence untouched.

The House of Telmont has set five tangible objectives.

Objective #1: preserving terroir and biodiversity. Today, 72% of the estate's 24.5 hectares are certified in organic agriculture or are in the process of conversion. The aim is to convert 100% of the estate by 2025. Telmont Champagne's partner winegrowers (56.5 hectares) will be supported by the House in their shift towards organic agriculture (39% of their vineyards are already certified or in conversion). This ambitious transformation targets the conversion to organic agriculture of 100% of all cultivated areas by 2031, for both the Telmont estate and partner winegrowers, compared to the 49% of those currently certified or in conversion. Biodiversity will be encouraged across the entire estate, both in the vineyards and in the adjacent natural areas. To this end, 2,500 shrubs will be planted over the next three years to provide "insect hotels" in the vineyards, preserving species diversity and promoting sustainable carbon binding.

