EANS-DD: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Peter Schneider (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900EVOKN4LCCD9321

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000969985

description of the financial instrument: Common Share

type: acquisition

date: 09.06.2021; UTC+00:00

market: XETR

currency: Euro

price volume

36,50 300

total volume: 300

total price: 10.950

average price: 36,50

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13

A-8700 Leoben

phone: 03842 200-0

FAX:

mail: ir @ ats.net

WWW: www.ats.net

ISIN: AT0000969985

indexes: ATX GP, VÖNIX, ATX, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/18136/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations

Mobile: +43 676 89555925

Email: g.koenigstorfer @ ats.net