EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S Supervisory Board approves investment project in Southeast Asia

Leoben - The Supervisory Board of AT&S AG, one of the leading manufacturers of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates, unanimously approved an investment in a new location in Southeast Asia at its meeting today and agreed to the project. This is set to become the largest investment in AT&S's corporate history, as announced in an Ad-Hoc release on June 1, 2021.

An investment of up to EUR 1.7 billion is planned for the project - the construction of a production site for high-end substrates in Southeast Asia -between 2021 and 2026, and a total of 5.000 additional jobs will be created. At the same time, the company headquarters in Leoben-Hinterberg will be expanded, which will thus not only remain the company's hub and pivot, but will also gain additional importance in the area of research and expanded production possibilities.

