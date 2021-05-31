EANS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Pfannberg Privatstiftung (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Nikolaus Ankershofen

function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001AMHDLKUM80611

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000938204

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 27.05.2021; UTC+02:00

market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

163.00 25

163.40 355

163.80 785

163.20 325

163.60 607

163.80 310

163.40 50

163.60 154

164.00 486

total volume: 3,097

total price: 506,856.60

average price: 163.66

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Brahmsplatz 6

A-1040 Wien

phone: +43 1 50 136

FAX:

mail: investor.relations @ mm-karton.at

WWW: www.mayr-melnhof.com

ISIN: AT0000938204

indexes: ATX, ATX PRIME

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/33715/aom