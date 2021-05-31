Alle
EANS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Pfannberg Privatstiftung (legal person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Nikolaus Ankershofen
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

issuer information:

name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001AMHDLKUM80611

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000938204
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 27.05.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO
currency: Euro

price volume
163.00 25
163.40 355
163.80 785
163.20 325
163.60 607
163.80 310
163.40 50
163.60 154
164.00 486

total volume: 3,097
total price: 506,856.60
average price: 163.66

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
A-1040 Wien
phone: +43 1 50 136
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.at
WWW: www.mayr-melnhof.com
ISIN: AT0000938204
indexes: ATX, ATX PRIME
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

