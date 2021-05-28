EANS-DD: Österreichische Post AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Walter Oblin (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Österreichische Post AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900MVUWACNUTK8467

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000APOST4

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: acquisition

date: 28.05.2021; UTC+02:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

42,57716 1425

total volume: 1425

total price: 60.672,453

average price: 42,57716

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

