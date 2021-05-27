EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Lenzing reaches a new milestone on the path to climate-neutral production

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Information

-

New air purification and sulfur recovery plant up and running at the Lenzing facility

Another step closer to meeting sustainability and climate targets

Self-sufficiency in raw materials further enhanced

Lenzing - Lenzing Group, a leading provider of sustainably produced specialty fibers for the global textile and nonwoven industries, is continuing to make great strides toward achieving carbon neutrality across the Group. The successful completion and commissioning of an air purification and sulfur recovery plant at the Lenzing facility marks another milestone in the Group's ambitious strategy. Lenzing has invested some EUR 40 mn in this project since construction began in 2019.

Using state-of-the-art technology, the plant will enable carbon emissions to be reduced by 15,000 metric tons at the Lenzing facility. This will also make the group more self-sufficient in securing vital raw materials for processing, which will bolster the site's competitive standing in terms of sustainability.

"As a result of this investment, Lenzing has made further progress towards implementing its climate targets, while achieving much greater autonomy with regard to one of its core raw materials", says Christian Skilich, Member of the Managing Board at Lenzing Group.

In 2019, Lenzing set the strategic target of halving its group-wide greenhouse gas emissions per ton of product by 2030. Its goal for 2050 is to achieve climate neutrality.

Photo download [https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/ showpin.do?pinCode=dHDHcAn8gkUw]

PIN: dHDHcAn8gkUw

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Lenzing AG

A-4860 Lenzing

phone: +43 7672-701-0

FAX: +43 7672-96301

mail: office @ lenzing.com

WWW: http://www.lenzing.com

ISIN: AT0000644505

indexes: ATX, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1597/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Dominic Köfner

Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs

Lenzing AG

Telefon: +43 7672 701 2743

E-Mail: media @ lenzing.com