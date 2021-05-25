EANS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Pfannberg Privatstiftung (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Nikolaus Ankershofen

function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001AMHDLKUM80611

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000938204

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 20.05.2021; UTC+02:00

market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

163.20 110

163.40 112

163.60 78

163.20 190

163.40 51

163.60 59

163.20 143

163.40 47

163.60 110

163.20 110

163.40 92

163.60 98

163.40 170

163.60 101

163.80 29

163.80 71

164.00 229

163.80 8

164.00 292

164.00 300

total volume: 2,400

total price: 392,674.40

average price: 163.61

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Brahmsplatz 6

A-1040 Wien

phone: +43 1 50 136

FAX:

mail: investor.relations @ mm-karton.at

WWW: www.mayr-melnhof.com

ISIN: AT0000938204

indexes: ATX, ATX PRIME

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/33715/aom